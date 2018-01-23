American Printing House for the Blind celebrates 160th anniversa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

American Printing House for the Blind celebrates 160th anniversary

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local institution that came before the Louisville Slugger bat or the first bottling of bourbon is celebrating a big anniversary.

The American Printing House for the Blind was founded in Louisville 160 years ago. It started with the mission to provide educational materials and services for the blind and visually impaired. That includes materials like books and restaurant menus in braille, and audio recordings -- but it's expanded its services with the changing technology and now creates things like apps to help give people access to their community without relying on others.

"We have a couple of travel apps that allow folks to allow people to get through airports or any building that has been set up independently," said Craig Meador, president of the organization.

Tuesday's celebration included an open house.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.