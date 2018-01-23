Supporters believe the smoldering effort to raise the cigarette tax is starting to catch fire

Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.

Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.

The arrests came after a two-day operation by the Cyber Crimes Unit.

The arrests came after a two-day operation by the Cyber Crimes Unit.

4 people arrested after allegedly traveling to Frankfort to have sex with minor

4 people arrested after allegedly traveling to Frankfort to have sex with minor

Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.

Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.

Two more First Watch cafes in works for Louisville area

Two more First Watch cafes in works for Louisville area

A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.

A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.

Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.

Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.

Police in Texas have arrested a suspect after two men were found shot to death in an apartment near Bowman Field last week.

Police in Texas have arrested a suspect after two men were found shot to death in an apartment near Bowman Field last week.

The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.

The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.

The shooter, a 15-year-old student, is in custody and will be charged with murder,

The shooter, a 15-year-old student, is in custody and will be charged with murder,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Proponents of raising Kentucky’s cigarette tax believe momentum is building, but it will likely take comprehensive tax reform to get it done.

Kentucky has the one of the lowest cigarette taxes in the nation at 60 cents a pack. It also has the highest smoking rate and the highest rate of cancer.

Supporters say raising the tax by at least $1 would improve the state's health and its budget. The Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow estimates the tax increase would raise more than $260 million in revenue and cause thousands to kick the habit.

“We're for it, because we know the health benefits that will occur for people of Kentucky," said Ben Chandler, Chair of The Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow. "But the revenue is an important consideration, certainly for lawmakers here in Frankfort. I think it has a good a chance as it ever has had."

The coalition held a rally at the Capitol on Tuesday promoting the benefits of stopping smoking for pregnant women.

Misti Williams, who smoked cigarettes for years and only quit when she learned her fifth child was coming, decided to make a change.

“I had a lot of regrets and guilt from the way I parented my children in the past," she said Tuesday. "And one of those guilts was not being able to quit smoking."

Williams not only quit but is now part of the effort to raise the cigarette tax. She believes it will motivate others to quit.

“It's probably one of the hardest things I've ever done, but it was so worth it,” she said.

At one time, raising the cigarette tax would have been unthinkable in Kentucky, where tobacco was king. But the industry has declined in recent years.

“We just don't have the reliance on tobacco that we used to, but what we do know is that tobacco is damaging our health,” Chandler said.

Rep. Steven Rudy, the chair of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee, said a stand-alone bill raising the cigarette tax is unlikely to gain traction, but that does not mean the issue is dead.

“I think that will be part of comprehensive tax reform and one area that we would look at,” Rudy said.

Rudy said he does not know whether tax reform will be tackled during the regular session or wait until a special session. Williams said she just hopes that whenever it happens, lawmakers experience the satisfaction she felt when she gave up smoking.

“Just being to look at a child in the eyes and say ‘I did it for you.’”

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.