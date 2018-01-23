Man accused of killing wife in front of teen daughter appears in Clark County court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of executing his wife in front of their teenage daughter made his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon.

About a dozen family members were in the Clark County, Indiana, courtroom. The suspect, Marial Wel, showed very little emotion as he was led into the courtroom, but once he was inside, that changed, as he saw his family sitting there.

Wel is accused of murdering his wife, Josephine Amon, in her Jeffersonville apartment early Sunday morning. Court documents say Wel shot Amon in the head in front of their 13-year-old daughter, and then drove to Louisville and confessed to an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Prosecutors are preparing for what could be a very emotional trial.

"I think this crime is unspeakably tragic in that the 13-year-old daughter did see her own mother executed," said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull. "I'm glad to see the family involved and caring in this case."

"Tell my kids I love them and what I did is my own mistake," Wel told the media after the hearing was over and he was being led back to jail.

Prosecutors are also looking at adding additional charges as well.

Wel is expected in court next month. He was denied bond.

