Louisville deputy mayor says city CFO reviewing LMPD overtime use

Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.

The arrests came after a two-day operation by the Cyber Crimes Unit.

4 people arrested after allegedly traveling to Frankfort to have sex with minor

Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.

Two more First Watch cafes in works for Louisville area

A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.

Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.

Police in Texas have arrested a suspect after two men were found shot to death in an apartment near Bowman Field last week.

The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.

The shooter, a 15-year-old student, is in custody and will be charged with murder,

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville’s deputy mayor said the city’s chief financial officer is reviewing issues raised with police overtime in a WDRB News investigation.

Deputy Mayor and Mayor Greg Fischer’s Chief of Staff Ellen Hesen testified in a deposition Friday that there has been “concern about the overtime.”

In December 2016, Louisville Metro Council allocated $1.2 million to police to combat a rash of violent crime. Internal police emails show that half of that money was gone within six weeks.

WDRB News examined time sheets of several officers who worked up to 21-hour days every day for weeks or months, including weekends, and racked up enormous amounts of overtime hours.

“I know that our CFO and our police department were looking at the use of the overtime issue,” Hesen said.

In fact, after seeing the story, Hesen said she discussed the issue with Metro Louisville Chief Financial Officer Daniel Frockt and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

“I did hear about the Channel 41 story, and I've talked to not just the chief but our CFO, and they were going to review that,” Hesen said.

She told lawyers she has not seen or heard the results of that review.

LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Conrad and Frockt meet “regularly” to discuss financial issues such as overtime.

The deposition was part of a whistleblower lawsuit filed by demoted LMPD lieutenant Jimmy Harper, who said he lost his position as major because he expressed discontent over how the department was being managed.

“You don’t think there’s anything that would indicate those funds were abused by the officers who were claiming overtime?” an attorney asked Hesen. “I don’t have any personal knowledge of that," Hesen replied. "If there is, then I presume there is an investigation that’s going to take place."

In December, Conrad said he would not discuss any investigations into the overtime issue.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.