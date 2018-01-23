Louisville deputy mayor says city CFO reviewing LMPD overtime use

The shooter, a 15-year-old student, is in custody and will be charged with murder,More >>
The shooter, a 15-year-old student, is in custody and will be charged with murder,More >>
The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.More >>
The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.More >>
Police in Texas have arrested a suspect after two men were found shot to death in an apartment near Bowman Field last week.More >>
Police in Texas have arrested a suspect after two men were found shot to death in an apartment near Bowman Field last week.More >>
Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.More >>
Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.More >>
A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.More >>
A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.More >>
Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.More >>
Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.More >>
The arrests came after a two-day operation by the Cyber Crimes Unit.More >>
The arrests came after a two-day operation by the Cyber Crimes Unit.More >>
Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.More >>
Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.More >>