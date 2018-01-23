BOZICH | When was the last time Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana were all unranked?

When was the last time that Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana were all unranked in the AP college basketball poll?More >>
Bobby Petrino whiffed on his last hire at defensive coordinator. He can't whiff again. The great college basketball recruiting class ever. Teddy Bridgewater time again in Minnesota.
Will Kentucky fall from the Top 25? Will Louisville return for the first time in more than a month? Rick Bozich shares his weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot.
Louisville's perfect 20-0 women's basketball season ended Sunday against Florida State. Cardinals' coach Jeff Walz said the loss was not a good thing. He was right -- and wrong.
Indiana went to Michigan State Friday night with a three-game winning streak -- and the Hoosiers lost the game and forward Juwan Morgan to an ankle injury.
Louisville, Kentucky and WKU in the same NCAA regional. That's what Joe Lunardi projected Monday. Rick Bozich writes about NCAA projections, U of L-Notre Dame and more in his Monday Muse.
Five teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12, four from the Big Ten and three from the SEC headline Rick Bozich's weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot.
On Saturday Lamar Jackson made his first appearance in Louisville since announcing he was leaving for the NFL -- and more than 800 fans turned out in pursuit of an autograph.
