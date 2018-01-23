U of L fans anxiously await the final decision on the 2013 Natio - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L fans anxiously await the final decision on the 2013 National Championship from the NCAA

The record of the University of Louisville's 2013 National Championship hangs in the balance, pending an appeal to the NCAA.
The University of Louisville campus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Right now, the University of Louisville's 2013 men's basketball National Championship banner is still hanging inside the KFC Yum! Center.

But the record of that run, one of the proudest moments in Cardinals basketball history, could be erased this week. But it's a waiting game as the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee prepares its final ruling.

In total, as many as 123 victories from 2010 to 2014, including the national title, two Final Four appearances and three conference championships, hang in the balance.

It all stems from a sex scandal involving escorts and basketball recruits. As a result, the NCAA placed the university on probation and ordered the school to vacate the records.

On his afternoon radio show Tuesday, former U of L star Jerry Eaves shared his thoughts with listeners.

"Most of the time, the NCAA does not make major changes to the appeals," Eaves said.

In addition to self imposed sanctions, U of L also parted ways with the schools two highest-profile and most successful employees: Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich.

"Those were forced steps," Eaves said, adding that the university didn't clean house like it appears. "Louisville did not make those statements, but they were put in a situation where they had to act. University of Louisville had to remove Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich because of what has transpired."

On campus, students said Friday that the fan base is down but not out and hope the university's defend till the end approach works.

"Our fan base has gone down since all of the scandals that have happened and it has hurt the program I believe," said Savator Migliore, a junior at U of L.

U of L Spokesman John Karman said the school has yet to hear anything from the NCAA.

"A short time after we find out, we will be sharing it with the media," he said. "We understand how important this announcement is, not just to the university but to the whole community."

