WATCH LIVE | KSP provides updates on mass shooting Tuesday at Ma - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | KSP provides updates on mass shooting Tuesday at Marshall County High School

Posted: Updated:

BENTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students died and more than a dozen were wounded in a shooting at a Kentucky high school Tuesday morning.

The shootings took place at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky. Two 15-year-olds were killed, and 17 people were wounded. Of the 17 wounded, 12 were shot, and five were wounded by other means.

The school district has canceled classes for Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police will hold a news conference at 7 p.m. EST, the second of the day, with more details. Watch it live in the video player above.

[MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE]

Related Stories:

2 dead, 17 wounded in school shooting in Marshall County, Ky.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.