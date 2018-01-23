Louisville woman who admitted to 'bludgeoning' man to death indi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman who admitted to 'bludgeoning' man to death indicted by Grand Jury

Brenda Porter Brenda Porter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brenda Porter, the Louisville woman who LMPD said admitted to "bludgeoning" a man to death Sunday, was indicted by a Grand Jury on Tuesday.

LMPD said the man was found in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road near Bardstown Road, around 8:20 a.m. Sunday. Deputy coroner Scott Russ identified the victim as 69-year-old David Burch. Officials said Burch bled to death from multiple blunt force injuries to the head.

Officers said Porter admitted to "assaulting/bludgeoning the victim which caused the victim's death." Porter wrapped Burch in bedding and plastic tarp and planned to dispose of the body, according to officials.

Porter, 56, is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Porter's Home Incarceration status was canceled, and she's now housed at Metro Corrections on a $100,000 full cash bond.

