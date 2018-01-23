Kentucky community comes together to cry and pray in wake of mass shooting that killed 2 teenagers

Winners of this year's Razzies will be announced on March 3, the day before this year's Academy Awards.

Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.

Two more First Watch cafes in works for Louisville area

The arrests came after a two-day operation by the Cyber Crimes Unit.

4 people arrested after allegedly traveling to Frankfort to have sex with minor

A memorial outside a Louisville gas station is growing as friends and family continue to look for answers to who killed 24-year old Vicente Ramierez. Ramierez.

Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.

Police in Texas have arrested a suspect after two men were found shot to death in an apartment near Bowman Field last week.

The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.

The shooter, a 15-year-old student, is in custody and will be charged with murder,

BENTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sun set on a tragic day for a close-knit community in Benton on Tuesday, but the effects of the day will stick with the community forever.

Dozens came together to cry and pray as a group after a shooting at Marshall County High School that killed two 15-year-old students and injured 18 others.

Briensburg Baptist Church opened its doors to the grieving community. The church partnered with other churches in the area to give the public a peaceful and safe place to grieve.

The pastor at the church said it's faith that helps keep the community strong.

"This community needs to heal. We're broken right now, but we're not defeated," said Brad Walker, the Pastor of Briensburg Baptist Church. "We just want to share the love of Christ by being together, loving on one another, leaning on one another, and we're going to cry, we're going to pray, and we're going to support these families that are hurting tonight."

A counseling center will be set up for anyone who needs beginning Wednesday. it at the old Pepsi Bottling Plant at 1531 Highway 641 North from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

