Freshman trio powers Kentucky to 78-65 win over Mississippi State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Playing as an unranked team for the first time in nearly four years, Kentucky used a 7-0 run late in the second half to pull away from Mississippi State and right the ship with a 78-65 win at Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats trailed several times in the second half, but freshmen Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Knox and P.J. Washington made big plays down the stretch, ultimately combining for 57 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.

The Bulldogs got a lot of success on the offensive glass in the first half, totaling 11 second-chance points in the first 20 points. But in the second half, UK shut that down, holding MSU to just one.

The Wildcats (15-5, 5-3 SEC) get three days off before traveling to Morgantown, West Virginia, to play the No.7 Mountaineers at 7 p.m. Saturday.

