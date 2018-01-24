Police conducting death investigation in Georgetown, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police conducting death investigation in Georgetown, Indiana

Posted: Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in Floyd County, Indiana are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Georgetown. 

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop says a 59-year-old man was found in the driveway outside an apartment complex on Kepley Road just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 24. No further details are being released at this time, but Loop says investigators believe the man lived there. 

Loop couldn't tell us if there were signs of trauma to the body or give us any indication as to how the man died because he says it's too early in the investigation.

Kepley Road is closed between Walnut Street and Autumn Drive while police investigate. Detectives could be seen searching a nearby home. 

Officials with nearby Georgetown Elementary say the school was not on lockdown although several roads were closed near the school.

We are working to gather more details and will bring them to you as soon as possible. 

