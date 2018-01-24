Police now say no foul play in death of man found in a Georgetow - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police now say no foul play in death of man found in a Georgetown, Indiana driveway

Posted: Updated:
Police were called to an apartment building on Kepley Road in Georgetown, Indiana early on Jan. 24, 2018 after a man was found dead in a driveway. Police were called to an apartment building on Kepley Road in Georgetown, Indiana early on Jan. 24, 2018 after a man was found dead in a driveway.

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police say a southern Indiana man found dead in his driveway died from exposure.

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop says 59-year-old Richard Saint Germain was found in the driveway outside the apartments on Kepley Road. His body was discovered just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday,  Jan. 24 after a neighbor called 911. 

Police say he had a medical condition that caused him to become disoriented. He went went outside partially undressed and died from exposure.

The apartments are near Georgetown Elementary School, which caused some confusion.  It was not on lockdown, but the road closures during the investigation did cause some confusion, as parents were trying to drop off their kids.  

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.