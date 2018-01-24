Police now say no foul play in death of man found in a Georgetown, Indiana driveway

Police were called to an apartment building on Kepley Road in Georgetown, Indiana early on Jan. 24, 2018 after a man was found dead in a driveway.

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police say a southern Indiana man found dead in his driveway died from exposure.

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop says 59-year-old Richard Saint Germain was found in the driveway outside the apartments on Kepley Road. His body was discovered just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24 after a neighbor called 911.

Police say he had a medical condition that caused him to become disoriented. He went went outside partially undressed and died from exposure.

The apartments are near Georgetown Elementary School, which caused some confusion. It was not on lockdown, but the road closures during the investigation did cause some confusion, as parents were trying to drop off their kids.

