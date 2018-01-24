Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow brings the outdoors indoors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Keith Kaiser explores the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

It's the shows 61st year in Louisville. Now through Sunday, January 28, the show features hundreds of new boats and RVs, along with boating, outdoor and fishing accessories, interactive activities, educational seminars and more.

This year's event offers a variety of opportunities for family fun. Laugh and learn outdoor cooking tips at the entertaining Mac and The Big Cheese Ultimate Outdoor Cooking Show. Tour tiny houseboats and explore the show's inventory of luxury RVs and find your dream home on wheels. Learn wakeboard skills from the pros during a mini-clinic at Nick's Boat Dock. And kids 12 and under can fish for free at the catch and release Trout Pond.

Click here for a complete line-up of events.

Adult tickets are $12 and senior citizen's admission is $10. Children 12 and under, and active military (with military ID) are free.

Showtimes:

Thursday, January 25 from noon to 9 p.m.

Friday, January 26 from noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 27 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

