Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- U of L's winning streak, UK's lo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- U of L's winning streak, UK's losing streak, changes in Petrino's coaching staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is all done.

Rick Bozich and guest co-host, Bellarmine University basketball coach Scott Davenport, stepped up to deliver the goods on this week's biggest sports headlines.

Here's some of what came up during this week's chat:

- Louisville's winning streak

- Kentucky's losing streak

- Changes to Bobby Petrino's coaching staff

Check out the full replay right now.

Remember you can get in on the action with your questions and comments when the chat happens live on Wednesday mornings at 10:30!

