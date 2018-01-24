POLICE: 4 pounds of marijuana delivered to clubhouse at south Lo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: 4 pounds of marijuana delivered to clubhouse at south Louisville apartment complex

Brian Glover (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Brian Glover (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say parcels containing a total of four pounds of marijuana were delivered to the clubhouse of a south Louisville apartment complex.

Police say the parcels were delivered to Valley Farms apartments near the intersection of Valley Station Road and Valley Farms Boulevard.

According to an arrest report, police were there on Jan. 23, just after 5 p.m., when the parcels containing four pounds of marijuana were delivered to the clubhouse. The parcels were addressed to 35-year-old Brian Glover, who is listed on the arrest report as a resident of one of the apartments.

Police say they watched Glover get ready to leave with the packages, when he was arrested.

He allegedly told police that he retrieves the parcels for family members.

He was charged with trafficking in marijuana.

