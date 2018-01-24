Marshall County High School remains closed as grief counselors help community cope

A Kentucky State Trooper was posted on the road leading to Marshall County High School one day after two students were killed in a mass shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after two students were killed and 18 others were wounded in a mass shooting at Marshall County High School, the school remains closed.

The media has been asked to keep its distance, and a state trooper was posted on the road leading up to the school on Wednesday.

Two 15-year-old students -- Bailey Holt and Preston Cope -- died after another 15-year-old student walked into school with a gun and began shooting. Eighteen other people were injured, including some who were trampled as students were running away.

Police say the shooter is in custody, but his name has not yet been released.

Wednesday morning, authorities set up a counseling center at an old Pepsi Bottling plant.

Counselors from the various agencies, including the Red Cross, as well as school counselors, are helping students, teachers, parents and first responders cope with the tragedy.

A family services center has also been set up to help provide for both physical and emotional needs.

Police have released no new information about the gunman or his possible motives.

