Louisville police allegedly find sheets of counterfeit cash in b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville police allegedly find sheets of counterfeit cash in back of stolen car

Posted: Updated:
Michael Lee Collins (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Michael Lee Collins (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say fake cash and a stolen car led to the arrest of one Louisville man.

According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro Police found a stolen Honda Pilot near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Lillian Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police say that vehicle had been reported stolen out of Clark County, Indiana, in November.

While police were observing the vehicle, 40-year-old Michael Lee Collins allegedly walked up to the car with a woman. Police say he had the keys to the vehicle in his hand.

Inside the car, police allegedly found a box containing sheets of counterfeit U.S. currency.

"In the same box, officers recovered blank sheets of paper to print money off, razor blades and a straight-end cutting tool used to cut the money once printed on the paper," the arrest report states.

Police say they also found a small scale with drug residue on it. 

Collins was arrested and charged with receipt of stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.