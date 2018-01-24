Louisville police allegedly find sheets of counterfeit cash in back of stolen car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say fake cash and a stolen car led to the arrest of one Louisville man.

According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro Police found a stolen Honda Pilot near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Lillian Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police say that vehicle had been reported stolen out of Clark County, Indiana, in November.

While police were observing the vehicle, 40-year-old Michael Lee Collins allegedly walked up to the car with a woman. Police say he had the keys to the vehicle in his hand.

Inside the car, police allegedly found a box containing sheets of counterfeit U.S. currency.

"In the same box, officers recovered blank sheets of paper to print money off, razor blades and a straight-end cutting tool used to cut the money once printed on the paper," the arrest report states.

Police say they also found a small scale with drug residue on it.

Collins was arrested and charged with receipt of stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

