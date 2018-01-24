Louisville calls Indy radio show report that NCAA appeal has been denied "speculation"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indianapolis radio host Dan Dakich said Wednesday that Louisville's appeal of NCAA sanctions against the basketball program has been denied, although the school says that it has not received the NCAA's official response yet.

Dakich did not name his source, other than to say it was a "close friend," and "someone I trust." Dakich said that his source was given the news by "somebody who was in the room."

U of L spokesman John Karman released the following statement after Dakich's radio segment: "This is pure speculation. The NCAA will contact the university in advance of any announcement, regarding the appeal. We have not been contacted by the NCAA."

"Rip me all you want," Dakich said on his radio show to people questioning the veracity of his information.

After Dakich read Louisville's response, he said, "There you go. Maybe I'm wrong. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong."

The NCAA Infraction Appeals Committee has not officially released its decision on whether the U of L will lose its 2013 men’s basketball championship and have to vacate more than 100 victories from 2010 to 2014. Dakich said that Louisville's financial penalty will be $15 million, which is considerably more than most earlier estimates of $4-to-$6 million. The decision is expected to be released any day.

The information was broadcast on Dakich’s radio show on @1070thefan in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon around 2:15 p.m., about two hours after he said was going to "break big news," on Louisville's basketball program. Dakich had promoted the news earlier in the day on his Twitter account. Dakich sparred with Louisville fans and media members on Twitter for more than 90 minutes.

The NCAA’s decision has not yet been announced, but as many as 123 victories from 2010 to 2014, including the national title, two Final Four appearances and three conference championships, hang in the balance.

U of L had argued on appeal that the vacating of wins and the financial penalties imposed by the Committee on Infractions were, “unjust and grossly disproportionate,” when compared with past NCAA cases.

The penalties were imposed after a sex scandal involving escorts and basketball recruits. As a result, the NCAA placed the university on probation and ordered the school to vacate the records.

On his afternoon radio show Tuesday, former U of L star Jerry Eaves shared his thoughts with listeners.

"Most of the time, the NCAA does not make major changes to the appeals," Eaves said.

In addition to self-imposed sanctions, U of L also fired Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich.

This story is developing and WDRB will provide updates as soon as they become available.

