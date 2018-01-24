POLICE: Man arrested in Taylor County, Ky. on 40 child porn charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a man was arrested in Taylor County on dozens of charges related to child porn.

According to a news release, 43-year-old Christopher Phyfe was arrested Tuesday evening.

Phyfe's arrest was the result of an undercover investigation, officials say.

Police say KSP's Electronic Crime Branch began investigating Phyfe after he was found sharing images depicting child sexual exploitation online.

Investigators conducted a search at a Campbellsville home on Tuesday. Officials say equipment believed to have been used in the crime was taken to a state police forensic lab to be examined.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Phyfe is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. If convicted, each felony charge can result in one to five years of prison time.

He is being held at the Taylor County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.