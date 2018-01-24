Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 175 years in gymnastics molestation case

Brenda Porter, the Louisville woman who LMPD said admitted to "bludgeoning" a man to death Sunday, was indicted by a Grand Jury on Tuesday.More >>
Federal prosecutors say they'll recommend a 21-month prison sentence for the man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Kentucky lawmaker's yard.More >>
The Floyd County Sheriff says officers were called to investigate Wednesday morning on Kepley Road.More >>
The suspect had a long list of charges, including robbery, battery and auto theft.More >>
Police say a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Betty Lane in Leitchfield on January 19.More >>
Elizabethtown Police say the alleged victim was not a student and the abuse did not involve the school district in any way.More >>
Police say he thought he was about to meet a woman in a hotel room for sex -- but instead, he was greeted by the barrel of a gun.More >>
Police arrested 43-year-old Christopher Phyfe was arrested Tuesday evening.More >>
