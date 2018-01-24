Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 175 years in gymnastics molestation case

(FOX NEWS) -- Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting young female athletes, was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison.

Nassar's sentencing comes after more than 150 girls and women gave victim impact statements in court throughout the past week, detailing their abuse they endured at the hands of the team doctor.

"You are no longer victims, you are suvivors," Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said before the sentencing. "It stops now. Speak out like these surviviors."

Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people in the Lansing area and was already sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography crimes. He faced a minimum of 25 to 40 years in prison in the molestation case.

Before his sentencing was announced, Nassar told his victims that "no words" can describe how sorry he is for his crimes. He said the testimony against him has "shaken me to my core."

"I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days," he said.

The 54-year-old was working at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, when he sexually abused the athletes.

His accusers, which included U.S. Olympic gymnasts Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Simone Biles, said Nassar would use his ungloved hands to touch them inappropriately while they were on a table seeking help for various injuries.

“Larry, you do realize that this group of women you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time are now a force and you are nothing,” Raisman said in court on Friday.

The accusers, many of whom were children, said they trusted Nassar to care for them properly, were in denial about what was happening or were afraid to speak up. He sometimes used a sheet or his body to block the view of any parent in the room.

Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes. He is scheduled to be sentenced next week on more assault convictions in Eaton County, Michigan.

