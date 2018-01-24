Music icon Elton John to perform in Louisville during final tour - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Music icon Elton John to perform in Louisville during final tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB/AP) -- Music icon Elton John is coming to Louisville as part of what he says will be his last tour.

According to the KFC Yum! Center's official Twitter account, he will perform at the venue on Oct. 23. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.

He is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

The 70-year-old singer, pianist and composer said Wednesday he wanted to spend time with his family. His children will be 10 and 8 years old when he stops.

At the Grammy Awards on Sunday, John is to perform alongside Miley Cyrus and will collect the President's Merit Award. His Vegas residency ends in May after six years.

John, whose hits include "Your Song" and "Candle in the Wind," has won five Grammys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe for "The Lion King," a Tony Award for "Aida" and received a Kennedy Center Honor.

He has sold 300 million records.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press/WDRB. All rights reserved.

