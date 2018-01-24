POLICE: Arranged sexual encounter in Elizabethtown turns into armed robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Elizabethtown residents have been arrested after police say they lured a man into a hotel room, before robbing him at gunpoint.

According to arrest reports, the incident took place just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Kentucky Cardinal Inn at 642 East Dixie Avenue, near the interchange between Western Kentucky Parkway and the Kentucky Turnpike in Elizabethtown.

A spokesperson for Elizabethtown Police says the victim -- an unidentified man -- met 21-year-old Whitney Jennette on an online dating site. Authorities say he arranged to meet with Jennette in Room 101 of the hotel, where he expected to engage in sexual relations with her.

But according to the arrest reports, he didn't realize that Jennette was staying in the room with her boyfriend, 19-year-old Ronnie Joiner.

Police say Jennette lured the victim into her hotel room. She first asked him how much cash he had on his person. When he told her $85, she allegedly asked him to bring the money to her hotel room.

When the victim arrived, Jennette allegedly asked him to come inside. At that point, police say Joiner came out of a closet and pointed a gun at the man, demanding that he turn over the money and leave. Police say he did.

Both Joiner and Jennette were arrested on Tuesday night and charged with first-degree robbery. They are currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

