Prosecutors plan to charge Marshall County High School shooter as an adult

BENTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prosecutors plan to charge the 15-year-old shooter at Marshall County High School as an adult.

In a very brief news conference, Marshall County assistant county attorney Jason Darnall said two murder charges have been filed against the unidentified shooter. An initial probable cause hearing is scheduled.

He said the plan is to present the case to the grand jury on February 13. The shooter will face 12 counts of first degree assault instead of attempted murder. The penalties are the same, but based on the information, motive and specific intent, the better case is for assault, Darnall said.

Until it is confirmed the shooter will be charged as an adult, Darnall said all proceedings will be held behind closed doors. Only essential court personnel, the shooter's parents and the parents of the victims will be allowed in the courtroom. Everything will be confidential, he said.

#MarshallCountyHS Shooting: The shooter has been charged with 2 counts of murder. Additionally, he will be charged with Assault First Degree. Grand Jury set for February 13. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 24, 2018

Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett said, "First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with our victims. Second, I would like to thank our staff, our administration, our students. They were phenomenal in the way they handled the situation yesterday. There were several acts of heroism. Very proud of them."

Lovett praised the first responders saying they were on the scene quickly and "handled the situation tremendously."

Lovett says there has been a lot of advice about when to get students back into their routine. He said the district decided that elementary and middle schools will return to classes Thursday. Parents may attend with their children. Buses will run on regular time. Marshall County High School will not be in session.



On Tuesday morning, two students, 15-year-olds Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, were killed, when the unidentified 15-year-old student opened fire in the school with a handgun, state police said.

18 students were injured including at least five that were trampled, as students ran from the school.

A counseling center is set up in an old bottling plant to help students, teachers, parents and first responders cope with what happened.

