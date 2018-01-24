LaRue County Schools employee accused of sexual abuse in Elizabe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LaRue County Schools employee accused of sexual abuse in Elizabethtown

Joseph Sweat (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Joseph Sweat (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of the LaRue County Public Schools district was arrested Wednesday morning after he was accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl, according to an arrest report.

Elizabethtown Police say the alleged victim was not a student and the abuse did not involve the school district in any way.

According to the arrest report, an 8-year-old girl and her mother showed up at the Elizabethtown Police Department Wednesday morning, claiming that the girl had been sexually abused by 35-year-old Joseph Sweat, a family friend.

The girl had allegedly told her mother that Sweat had fondled her -- and forced her to fondle him -- on several occasions.

Specifically, police say the girl told them some of the abuse happened on Dec. 28, when she was at Sweat's home for a sleepover for his daughter. According to the arrest report, the girl said Sweat got into a bunk bed with her and fondled her.

Sweat was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Police state on the arrest report that Sweat is an employee of LaRue County Public Schools, however, a spokesman for the Elizabethtown Police Department reiterates that the victim is not a student at the district and the alleged abuse did not happen on school grounds.

A spokesman for LaRue County Public Schools says Sweat had just been hired on Nov. 27 as a district computer technician. He has now been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

