JCPS attorney: State can’t force school districts to cut budgets

Frank Mellen’s legal interpretation came in response to a question from Jefferson County Board of Education member Chris Brady on whether the state can mandate budget cuts by JCPS during a discussion on the district’s draft budget at Tuesday’s school board meeting.More >>
The enthusiastic start to Wednesday’s school day at Shelby Traditional Academy comes a day after a tragic shooting more than 200 miles away at Marshall County High School that left two 15-year-old students dead, 18 others wounded and a 15-year-old student facing murder and attempted murder charges.More >>
The federal agency’s review prompted JCPS to fire seven teachers and assistants in the program and enact a corrective action plan, and the district is continuing to take steps to ensure past mistakes in the program aren’t repeated.More >>
The new name has been in the works for about a year, and Executive Director Sam Corbett said the group is working with Louisville-based Doe-Anderson Advertising on the project.More >>
EHS rolled out the program Jan. 11, and students use Google Chromebooks to keep up with their schoolwork. Teachers can load assignments, reading materials and class notes to Google Classroom, a free cloud-based system that also allows students to turn in their work digitally.More >>
The school board met for its quarterly retreat Friday at Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana, and Cassie Blausey, Jefferson County Public Schools’ director of school choice, said the district is on a strict timeline to put together its plan to solicit and evaluate applications for public charter schools.More >>
JCPS leaders held a forum at the South Park TAPP on Thursday and laid out their draft proposal to consolidate the program at that location as part of a broader facilities plan for the district.More >>
State Rep. Kelly Flood, D-Lexington, said House Bill 211 is expected to generate $90 million each year.More >>
