Leitchfield, Ky., man accused of assaulting wife, stepson and de - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Leitchfield, Ky., man accused of assaulting wife, stepson and deputy

Posted: Updated:
Charles Piehl (Image Source: Grayson County Detention Center) Charles Piehl (Image Source: Grayson County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Grayson County have arrested a man authorities say assaulted his wife, stepson and a sheriff's deputy.

Police say a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Betty Lane in Leitchfield on Jan. 19.

According to police, Charles Piehl assaulted his wife after an argument over cake. Piehl also assaulted his stepson when he tried to intervene, officials say.

When the deputy arrived, authorities say Piehl refused to follow the officer's command to place his hands on his head; he lit a cigarette instead.

The officer then used his taser on Piehl. Police say Piehl resisted and kicked the deputy two times in the chest and dislodged his body camera as a result.

Piehl was eventually handcuffed and taken to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center for medical clearance.

He's charged with assaulting a police officer, assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Piehl is currently being held at the Grayson County Detention Center.

