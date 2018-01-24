Firehouse Subs purchases $24,000 of equipment for Elizabethtown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Firehouse Subs purchases $24,000 of equipment for Elizabethtown firefighters

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Submarine sandwiches are helping to save lives. 

Customers of Firehouse Subs helped fund a grant for the Kentucky 86 Fire and Rescue department in Elizabethtown. It paid for more than $24,000 worth of equipment to outfit junior firefighters for training.

Each restaurant allows customers to "round up" their bill to the nearest dollar, and donate spare change to the Firehouse Subs' foundation.

Firefighters and franchisees thanked the community for their support on Wednesday.

"The foundation is so wonderful in that almost 90 cents of every dollar we help raise actually goes to you guys -- not administrative fees, doesn't go to corporate bills -- it goes to what it needs to go to, and that's a big deal for us," said Sarah Little, a franchisee. 

Since the foundation was started in 2005, its raised more than $31 million in equipment and educational opportunities for first responders across the country. 

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.