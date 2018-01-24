68-year-old Indiana grandmother fights back as alleged car thief - WDRB 41 Louisville News

68-year-old Indiana grandmother fights back as alleged car thief strikes

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grandmother in Indiana fought back when she came face-to-face with a thief trying to steal her car.

Nancy Brooks, age 68, unlocked her car Monday as she was walking out of a McDonald's. That's when she says 29-year-old Dustin Burford opened the passenger door and demanded she give him the keys.

She said no and fought him off by punching him, pulling on him and yelling as he tried to take the keys.

"Why did you target a 68 year old woman?" Brooks demanded, after the fact. "'Cause you think I'm easy? Nah, I ain't that easy!"

Burford eventually got the keys and took off in her car.

"That's my car," Brooks said. "I've never been treated like that before in my life, and he don't get my car! Not if I can help it!" 

Minutes later, after a chase and several crashes, police arrested Burford. He's facing a long list of charges including robbery, battery and auto theft.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.