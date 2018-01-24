Indiana takes step toward ending decades-old ban on Sunday alcohol sales

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- With Super Bowl Sunday just a few weeks away, Jeff Livers said Indiana's ban on Sunday retail alcohol sales often kills the party.

"It is real inconvenient for everybody," said Livers, who lives in New Albany. "You gotta get up, go all the way to Louisville (and) come back."

But this week, Indiana took a big step when lawmakers passed a bill that would allow Hoosiers to purchase alcohol for carryout on Sunday for the first time since prohibition.

Ben Semro, a sales associate at Bridge Liquors in New Albany, said customers have been complaining for years about the Sunday ban.

"They just keep asking when is the law going to get passed, when can we be open on Sundays," Semro said.

The ban has been in place for more than 80 years, and lawmakers believe lifting it would keep money from leaving the state on Sundays.

"If they don't load up on a Saturday, they go across the river," Semro said.

But not everyone is looking forward to change. Employees and owners of several liquor stores said they aren't looking forward to being open for business on Sunday for staffing, religious or other reasons.

But Livers sees it differently.

"I think I'd be great," he said. "It'd be easier on everybody."

If the bill clears the Senate again, it still has to be signed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to become law.

