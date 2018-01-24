Retired juvenile court judge offers insight to the legal case against school shooter

Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.

Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.

In total, as many as 123 victories from 2010 to 2014, including the national title, two Final Four appearances and three conference championships, hang in the balance.

In total, as many as 123 victories from 2010 to 2014, including the national title, two Final Four appearances and three conference championships, hang in the balance.

U of L fans anxiously await the final decision on the 2013 National Championship from the NCAA

U of L fans anxiously await the final decision on the 2013 National Championship from the NCAA

The shooter, a 15-year-old student, is in custody and will be charged with murder,

The shooter, a 15-year-old student, is in custody and will be charged with murder,

The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.

The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.

Police say his name was on the packages -- and he was there to pick them up.

Police say his name was on the packages -- and he was there to pick them up.

Police say he thought he was about to meet a woman in a hotel room for sex -- but instead, he was greeted by the barrel of a gun.

Police say he thought he was about to meet a woman in a hotel room for sex -- but instead, he was greeted by the barrel of a gun.

Indianapolis radio show host Dan Dakich said that Louisville's appeal of NCAA sanctions against the school's basketball program.

Indianapolis radio show host Dan Dakich said that Louisville's appeal of NCAA sanctions against the school's basketball program.

The Floyd County Sheriff says officers were called to investigate Wednesday morning on Kepley Road.

The Floyd County Sheriff says officers were called to investigate Wednesday morning on Kepley Road.

Police now say no foul play in death of man found in a Georgetown, Indiana driveway

Police now say no foul play in death of man found in a Georgetown, Indiana driveway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Marshall County High School shooter will likely be charged as an adult.

Prosecutors plan to pursue murder and first degree assault charges against the unnamed 15-year-old male.

WDRB knows the suspect's name, and the station has his picture. But we have not used them on the air. At this point, the case against the teen is technically in juvenile court, which seals its cases to the public.

Retired Louisville Judge David Holton sat on the Juvenile Court bench for nearly a year before his retirement in September 2017.

He has a lot of experience in this area. Louisville had 18 kids charged with murder last year, according to police.

Holton says while Kentucky law requires the 15-year-old suspect from the school shooting charged as an adult -- it's not automatic.

"Kentucky's automatic transfer statue requires if a child is at least 14 and used a gun in the commission of a felony then it's going to go to circuit court," he said.

First there's a detention and a probable cause hearing in juvenile court where the state must show a crime occurred and the suspect's relation to it.

Then the case can be waived up to circuit or adult court with a "youthful offender status," which means his name and picture become public record.



On Wednesday, the Assistant Marshall County attorney said both of those hearings in juvenile court had been scheduled for the next 48-hours

Judge Holton said it's not unusual at this point for defense lawyers to try to slow the proceedings down.

"His attorney would likely ask for a delay for certain purposes such as a competency hearing perhaps. At this point this child faces such severe consequences that a little time or a lot of time working on his defense is not uncommon," said Holton.

The prosecutor hoped to have all the juvenile court proceedings completed in time to present the case to the Marshall County grand jury for an indictment at its next meeting February 13th.

Related stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.