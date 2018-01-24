Metro Corrections audit recommends procedural improvements after claims of 'false imprisonments'

Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.

Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.

In total, as many as 123 victories from 2010 to 2014, including the national title, two Final Four appearances and three conference championships, hang in the balance.

In total, as many as 123 victories from 2010 to 2014, including the national title, two Final Four appearances and three conference championships, hang in the balance.

U of L fans anxiously await the final decision on the 2013 National Championship from the NCAA

U of L fans anxiously await the final decision on the 2013 National Championship from the NCAA

The shooter, a 15-year-old student, is in custody and will be charged with murder,

The shooter, a 15-year-old student, is in custody and will be charged with murder,

The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.

The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.

Police say his name was on the packages -- and he was there to pick them up.

Police say his name was on the packages -- and he was there to pick them up.

Police say he thought he was about to meet a woman in a hotel room for sex -- but instead, he was greeted by the barrel of a gun.

Police say he thought he was about to meet a woman in a hotel room for sex -- but instead, he was greeted by the barrel of a gun.

Police now say no foul play in death of man found in a Georgetown, Indiana driveway

Police now say no foul play in death of man found in a Georgetown, Indiana driveway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nearly year-long audit has recommended new procedures at Metro Corrections in how it handles inmate releases.

The review of Metro Correction’s “inmate release activity,” requested by now-Metro Council President David James, began in early 2017 to determine if people are being correctly released from the jail. There were reports that inmates were being held beyond their sentences or released too early, the jail said in a news release.

A lawsuit, filed in February 2017, on behalf of Jacob Healey and Larry Louis Hibbs Jr., claims "false imprisonments and unlawful detainments have been regularly" occurring at the jail.

"There seems to be an issue with inmates being either released early or held longer than they are supposed to be," James said in an interview last year. "The way to get to the bottom of it would appear to be to have an auditor go back and look."

The review by the Louisville Metro Office of Internal Audit came after Louisville Chief Audit Executive May Porter sent a letter to jail Director Mark Bolton saying the Office of Internal Audit wants to look at inmates released between over a year-long period to see if there has been “erroneous release activity” and what financial impact that may have had on the city.

Below are the recommendations offered by the audit, according to a Metro Corrections news release:

Create a “hotline” at Metro Corrections to quickly answer queries from judges and court officials about an inmate’s status.

Implement a streamlined, automated system for sharing information between Metro Corrections and the courts.

Develop standardized forms for inmate releases, inmate location requests and clarification of court orders.

Create an email inbox at Metro Corrections specifically for court orders that require special consideration.

Develop a method to track and monitor court orders from the time of receipt through completed processing.

Upgrade jail software to reduce errors in inmate sentence calculations.

Update the Metro Corrections departmental policy on inmate releases, then review annually and revise as needed.

“Metro Corrections has demonstrated a long history of continuous improvement based upon our own accreditation reviews, peer review, lessons learned and audits such as this one,” Bolton said. “Feedback from our criminal justice partners resulting from this audit indicates they are equally committed to their role in driving productive outcomes.”

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.