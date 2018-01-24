Elizabethtown High School teaching students to 'Run, Hide, Fight - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elizabethtown High School teaching students to 'Run, Hide, Fight' on heels of Marshall County mass shooting

Posted: Updated:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- It looked like a normal school day for students as they walked the halls of Elizabethtown High School.

But Wednesday was different.

"I couldn't imagine what it would be like, what I would react like," senior Amber Eitutis said.

The mass shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday is top of mind there. Kids their age were gunned down in a place they were supposed to feel safe. 

"You just start to wonder what would happen if something like that went down at school?" Eitutis said.

And a lot of high school students are probably asking that same question.

Principal Steve Smallwood gets it, and he wants students and parents to feel safe. Elizabethtown High School has a school resource officer, and they've gone through active shooter simulations with Kentucky State Police before.

Now students will watch a safety video this week.

"It just gives you a scenario of what an active shooter would look like," Smallwood said.

It teaches three simple words for survival: Run, Hide, Fight

"I think it's a good acronym, something easy to remember," Eitutis said.

Kentucky State Police said training similar to the video was taught in the days leading up to the school shooting in Marshall County.

"The Kentucky State Police has been in this area (Marshall County) recently-- teaching students and faculty how to respond to an active shooter situation," KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders said. "Everybody in that high school acted appropriately."

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.