Elizabethtown High School teaching students to 'Run, Hide, Fight' on heels of Marshall County mass shooting

Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.

In total, as many as 123 victories from 2010 to 2014, including the national title, two Final Four appearances and three conference championships, hang in the balance.

U of L fans anxiously await the final decision on the 2013 National Championship from the NCAA

The shooter, a 15-year-old student, is in custody and will be charged with murder,

The first LG&E and KU bills of the year surprised many customers.

Police say his name was on the packages -- and he was there to pick them up.

POLICE: 4 pounds of marijuana delivered to clubhouse at south Louisville apartment complex

Police say he thought he was about to meet a woman in a hotel room for sex -- but instead, he was greeted by the barrel of a gun.

Indianapolis radio show host Dan Dakich said that Louisville's appeal of NCAA sanctions against the school's basketball program.

Louisville calls Indy radio show report that NCAA appeal has been denied "speculation"

The Floyd County Sheriff says officers were called to investigate Wednesday morning on Kepley Road.

Police now say no foul play in death of man found in a Georgetown, Indiana driveway

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- It looked like a normal school day for students as they walked the halls of Elizabethtown High School.

But Wednesday was different.

"I couldn't imagine what it would be like, what I would react like," senior Amber Eitutis said.

The mass shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday is top of mind there. Kids their age were gunned down in a place they were supposed to feel safe.

"You just start to wonder what would happen if something like that went down at school?" Eitutis said.

And a lot of high school students are probably asking that same question.

Principal Steve Smallwood gets it, and he wants students and parents to feel safe. Elizabethtown High School has a school resource officer, and they've gone through active shooter simulations with Kentucky State Police before.

Now students will watch a safety video this week.

"It just gives you a scenario of what an active shooter would look like," Smallwood said.

It teaches three simple words for survival: Run, Hide, Fight

"I think it's a good acronym, something easy to remember," Eitutis said.

Kentucky State Police said training similar to the video was taught in the days leading up to the school shooting in Marshall County.

"The Kentucky State Police has been in this area (Marshall County) recently-- teaching students and faculty how to respond to an active shooter situation," KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders said. "Everybody in that high school acted appropriately."

