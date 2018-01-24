Katina Powell cited for allegedly stealing toothbrush from Walmart in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Katina Powell, the author behind "Breaking Cardinal Rules," the book that could lead to the vacation of Louisville's 2013 national championship, was cited by police for allegedly stealing from Walmart on Wednesday.

According to her attorney, Powell allegedly stole a toothbrush from the Walmart on Outer Loop near New Cut Road. In total, she was cited for stealing $32.12 worth of merchandise. A source tells WDRB News Powell and her daughter were stopped by Walmart security on their way out of the store. The charge is theft under $500, which is a misdemeanor. She denies the claim, but she'll be in court on March 7.

Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, a dorm for athletes on the University of Louisville campus. She alleged that Andre McGee, a former director of basketball operations for the men's basketball team, arranged the parties and paid her $10,000 for supplying dancers.

The final decision from the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee is expected soon.

