CRAWFORD | Tyra says 'misinformation' unfortunate, but Louisville still hasn't heard from NCAA

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra said for the first time Wednesday night that he intends to be a candidate for the permanent job.More >>
Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra reacted to a report today by Indianapolis radio host and ESPN analyst Dan Dakich that the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee had decided to deny the school's appeal of violations within its men's basketball program.More >>
Louisville interim coach David Padgett talks about the Cardinals' Wednesday night matchup at Miami.More >>
Nineteen games into his first season as Louisville's interim head coach, David Padgett is doing things differently, as he showed again after Louisville's 79-67 win over Boston College.More >>
The University of Louisville let a big lead slip away in the closing minutes, but held on for its fourth straight ACC victory, beating Boston College 77-69.More >>
Kentucky saw its 30-game home winning streak in SEC play stopped by Florida on Saturday, but Wildcats coach John Calipari said, "We'll be fine."More >>
Defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon is leaving the Louisville football program.More >>
The Louisville women's basketball team runs away with an 18-0 spurt to start the fourth quarter. Eric Crawford looks at the Cardinals' win at Pittsburgh.More >>
Indianapolis radio show host Dan Dakich said that Louisville's appeal of NCAA sanctions against the school's basketball program.More >>
Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra reacted to a report today by Indianapolis radio host and ESPN analyst Dan Dakich that the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee had decided to deny the school's appeal of violations within its men's basketball program.More >>
A spokesman for the University of Louisville confirmed on Wednesday that basketball player Brian Bowen is not enrolled at U of L for the spring semester.More >>
A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
Brian Bowen, one player at the center of recruiting allegations at the University of Louisville, told ESPN on Thursday that he doesn't know anything about his father allegedly receiving money for him to attend Louisville, and more.More >>
The suit claims Pitino was fired because of “conduct over a period of years, including without limitation, his involvement in multiple recent and highly publicized scandals involving himself, personally, and the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team.”More >>
The University of Louisville made a last-ditch effort Wednesday to save its 2013 national basketball championship.More >>
University of Louisville officials will appear before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee Wednesday in Atlanta in an effort to get the penalties issued in the men's basketball prostitutes-for-recruits scandal overturned. A look at the arguments they are expected to make.More >>
