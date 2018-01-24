CRAWFORD | Tyra says he will pursue permanent AD job at Louisvil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CRAWFORD | Tyra says he will pursue permanent AD job at Louisville

Posted: Updated:
Vince Tyra throws T-shirts to fans during a timeout of a women's basketball game in December. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford) Vince Tyra throws T-shirts to fans during a timeout of a women's basketball game in December. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

MIAMI, Fla. (WDRB) – Up to now, if you asked University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra if he expected to be a candidate for the school's permanent AD job, you got a smile and a shrug.

"We’ll see," he'd say, or, "We’ll talk about that when the time is right."

But with the U of L board of trustees having announced the formation of a search committee, and on Wednesday having told WDRB News that it would retain a national search firm, Tyra decided the time was right to say what everyone expected: When the candidates are considered, he’ll be one of them.

Courtside for Louisville’s game at Miami on Wednesday night, Tyra came over from a short chat with ESPN’s Dick Vitale and said he has been asked to be a candidate, and wants to be considered.

“I’ve certainly been asked to be a part of the process and I intend to be a part of it at this point,” he said. “I’ve avoided that to this date, because I didn’t want to put anybody in an awkward spot, particularly coaches, but it’s gone well. I appreciate the support from the community and the coaches. The student-athletes have been terrific, and I just want what’s best for the university, whether it’s me or someone else.”

Tyra quickly impressed ACC commissioner John Swofford, who shortly after first speaking to him asked him to speak to the assembled ACC athletic directors on ideas he brought from the private sector on safeguarding programs from possible NCAA violations. The same subject caught the attention of NCAA president Mark Emmert, who also has spoken with him about the topic.

In recent days, U of L announced a 10-person search committee, which included two current athletic administrators and one active coach – standard practice for such groups. It also said it plans to hire a search firm, and David Grissom, chair of the school’s board of trustees, said at a meeting last week that the school would conduct a national search.

Tyra said he’s not a process of putting together such things, but that he hopes to be considered once those are determined.

“I don’t think I have any input into the process,” he said. “That’s for the university to figure out, putting a committee together, who they chose, and choosing their search firm and how they’re going to go about it, with an RFP or however they’re going to do it, that’s something that’s up to them. It’s out of my control.”

Tyra signed a one-year contract worth $1.2 million, the fourth-highest AD salary in the nation, in October.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
 

