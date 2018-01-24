Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet files to run for Louisville mayor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet files to run for Louisville mayor

Louisville Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet filed to run for mayor Wednesday. Louisville Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet filed to run for mayor Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet filed to run for mayor Wednesday.

The Republican who represents District 7 made it official joined by dozens of supporters and family members. Leet said Louisville's biggest challenges include its opioid epidemic, vacant properties and crime.

"As a mom, when I look around our community, I want to ensure that all children have a bright future ... an opportunity to grow and develop in a safe community," Leet said. "And I'm not sure we're on that correct pathway right now, and I want to help redirect us to that pathway for a bright future."

Leet has been vocal about her unhappiness with LMPD Chief Steve Conrad. She has said, if elected, she would look for new leadership on day one.

Mayor Greg Fischer has said he will seek a third term, and attorney Ryan Fenwick has announced plans to run against Fischer in the Democratic primary.

