Louisville woman testified against Larry Nassar before he was sentenced Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rachel Denhollander was the last of some 160 women to tell their tragic and heart-wrenching stories of how Larry Nassar stole their innocence.

But she was the first to go public about what Nassar did to her. The Louisville woman had read an article about an investigation into USA gymnastics in 2016 and decided to break her silence by immediately emailing reporters about what Nassar did to her as a 15-year-old, then living in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

That led to many others making the same claims and to Nassar pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.

"Larry meticulously groomed me for the purpose of exploiting me for his sexual gain," Denhollander said in court. "He penetrated me, he groped me, he fondled me, and then he whispered questions about how it felt. He engaged in degrading and humiliating sex acts without my permission. And Larry enjoyed it."

Denhollander, like many others over the last seven days, also expressed anger at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where Nassar worked, for refusing to believe their claims when this was happening years ago.

"Victims were silenced, intimidated, repeatedly told it was medical treatment and even forced to go back for continued sexual assaults," she said.

Before he was sentenced, Nassar's victims heard from their attacker, who said he's been shaken to his core.

"An acceptable apology to all of you is impossible to write and convey," he said. "I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days."

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar that he was only sorry he got caught. Many of his victims have joined a class-action lawsuit against Nassar, Michigan State University and USA gymnastics.

Michigan State's president announced her resignation Wednesday night amid the controversy over how the school handled the allegations against Nassar.

