Miami outlasts Louisville in overtime, 78-75

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Miami scored with four seconds left in regulation and held Louisville to just six points in overtime to outlast the Cardinals on Wednesday night, 78-75.

Louisville had a great chance to win the game in regulation, but an acrobatic layup by Lonnie Walker tied the game. In overtime, the Cardinals struggled on offense, ending several possession with difficult, contested shots.

Walker, who averages nine points a game, finished with 25. Senior guard Quentin Snider led Louisville with 18 points.

U of L (15-5, 5-2 ACC) stays home this weekend, hosting Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday.

