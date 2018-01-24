LEWIS | Indiana falls to Illinois on road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LEWIS | Indiana falls to Illinois on road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Indiana Hoosiers got 28 points and eight rebounds from junior forward Juwan Morgan, but it was not enough to prevent Illinois from getting its first Big Ten win of the season. The visiting Hoosiers dropped to 12-9 and 5-4 in the conference with the 73-71 loss to the Fighting Illini.

Zach McRoberts added 10 points and five rebounds.

Leron Black and Trent Frazier both led Illinois (11-11, 1-8 in Big Ten) with 19 points.

Indiana returns home Sunday to take on 3rd-ranked Purdue. Tipoff against the Boilermakers is set for 3:30pm.

