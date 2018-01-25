CRAWFORD | Overtime blues: Louisville falters late, drops OT loss at Miami

Louisville held Miami to 37 percent shooting from the field and led with less than a minute to play in both regulation and overtime, but crucial mistakes and big plays by the Hurricanes led to a 78-75 Miami win in overtime.More >>
Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra said for the first time Wednesday night that he intends to be a candidate for the permanent job.More >>
Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra reacted to a report today by Indianapolis radio host and ESPN analyst Dan Dakich that the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee had decided to deny the school's appeal of violations within its men's basketball program.More >>
Louisville interim coach David Padgett talks about the Cardinals' Wednesday night matchup at Miami.More >>
Nineteen games into his first season as Louisville's interim head coach, David Padgett is doing things differently, as he showed again after Louisville's 79-67 win over Boston College.More >>
The University of Louisville let a big lead slip away in the closing minutes, but held on for its fourth straight ACC victory, beating Boston College 77-69.More >>
Kentucky saw its 30-game home winning streak in SEC play stopped by Florida on Saturday, but Wildcats coach John Calipari said, "We'll be fine."More >>
Defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon is leaving the Louisville football program.More >>
