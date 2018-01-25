Be Our Guest at Vibrant Med Spa in Crestwood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Be Our Guest at Vibrant Med Spa in Crestwood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) - WDRB in the Morning invites you to Be Our Guest at Vibrant Med Spa.

The aesthetic boutique in Crestwood offers everything from Botox, fillers and laser treatments to a luxurious facial. 

Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2018, $500 gift certificates for Botox only go on sale for just $250.

Click here for your chance to buy a half-price gift certificate.

Vibrant Med Spa:

6402 Westwind Way
Crestwood, KY 40014

(502)618-0995

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

