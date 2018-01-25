Hunters can experience the latest innovations at the Louisville Deer & Turkey Expo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The fifth annual Louisville Deer & Turkey Expo returns for three days January 26 - 28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Hunting and outdoor enthusiasts can see the sport's latest innovations, trends and techniques. Get your hands on new equipment, accessories, clothing and more.

Local hunters can enter their best deer from any season for an official score and display in the Trophy Deer Contest and Display.

Both novice and advanced hunters can learn how to improve and innovate during seminars hosted by field experts on topics including habitat management, food plots and a wide variety of detailed deer, turkey and elk hunting strategies and techniques.

Renowned archer Byron Ferguson is back with his trick shot show. Witness unbelievable shots like shooting with his feet and shooting the flame off a candle.

Attendees can get hands-on experience at archery, airgun and hoverball trial ranges. Shooters can also bring their own bow to participate in the Raised at Full Draw 3D archery tournament.

Friday, January 26: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 27: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 28: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

$13 for adult one-day

$20 for adult two-day

$5 for children ages 6 to 15

$3-off coupon available online

Click here for the complete list of attractions at the Louisville Deer & Turkey Expo.

