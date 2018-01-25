Shooting at Ky. school revives painful memories for victim paral - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shooting at Ky. school revives painful memories for victim paralyzed after similar shooting 20 years ago

Missy Jenkins Smith was paralyzed from the waist down after a mass shooting that killed three students at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky in 1997. Missy Jenkins Smith was paralyzed from the waist down after a mass shooting that killed three students at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky in 1997.
Two students were killed and 18 others injured when a classmate opened fire at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018. Two students were killed and 18 others injured when a classmate opened fire at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday's mass shooting at Marshall High School is bringing back memories from more than 20 years ago when a similar tragedy hit a Kentucky town just 30 miles away.

Three students were killed during a shooting at Heath High School in west Paducah in 1997. Missy Jenkins Smith survived after being shot, but was paralyzed from the waist down.

She says she knows just how difficult it can be to get past the daily reminders of the tragedy.

"It's gonna be a long road, but we're here to support them and the worst thing they can do is to keep it to themselves," Smith said. "They may not want to talk now and that's fine."

Smith says her version of therapy- is talking to others about her experiences.

