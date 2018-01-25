City audit finds host of problems causing Metro Corrections inmates to be improperly released

Katina Powell, the author behind "Breaking Cardinal Rules," the book that could lead to the vacation of Louisville's 2013 national championship, was cited by LMPD for stealing from Walmart on Wednesday.More >>
Katina Powell, the author behind "Breaking Cardinal Rules," the book that could lead to the vacation of Louisville's 2013 national championship, was cited by LMPD for stealing from Walmart on Wednesday.More >>
Police say he thought he was about to meet a woman in a hotel room for sex -- but instead, he was greeted by the barrel of a gun.More >>
Police say he thought he was about to meet a woman in a hotel room for sex -- but instead, he was greeted by the barrel of a gun.More >>
The letter sent home to parents on Thursday morning to let them know why police were at the school.More >>
The letter sent home to parents on Thursday morning to let them know why police were at the school.More >>
This season the flu is now being called an “epidemic,” and health officials say it’s spreading in different ways this year.More >>
This season the flu is now being called an “epidemic,” and health officials say it’s spreading in different ways this year.More >>
Louisville held Miami to 37 percent shooting from the field and led with less than a minute to play in both regulation and overtime, but crucial mistakes and big plays by the Hurricanes led to a 78-75 Miami win in overtime.More >>
Louisville held Miami to 37 percent shooting from the field and led with less than a minute to play in both regulation and overtime, but crucial mistakes and big plays by the Hurricanes led to a 78-75 Miami win in overtime.More >>
Police say his name was on the packages -- and he was there to pick them up.More >>
Police say his name was on the packages -- and he was there to pick them up.More >>
Rachel Denhollander was the last of some 160 women to tell their tragic and heart-wrenching stories of how Larry Nassar stole their innocence.More >>
Rachel Denhollander was the last of some 160 women to tell their tragic and heart-wrenching stories of how Larry Nassar stole their innocence.More >>
Indianapolis radio show host Dan Dakich said that Louisville's appeal of NCAA sanctions against the school's basketball program.More >>
Indianapolis radio show host Dan Dakich said that Louisville's appeal of NCAA sanctions against the school's basketball program.More >>
Metro Corrections has been under constant scrutiny in the last few years for alleged repeated failures to properly release inmates.More >>
Metro Corrections has been under constant scrutiny in the last few years for alleged repeated failures to properly release inmates.More >>
“If the chief thought he briefed me then, I don’t have any reason to doubt him,” deputy mayor told Harper’s attorney, Thomas Clay. “I just don’t remember it.”More >>
“If the chief thought he briefed me then, I don’t have any reason to doubt him,” deputy mayor told Harper’s attorney, Thomas Clay. “I just don’t remember it.”More >>
Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said the office is in the process of again presenting the cases to the grand jury, and will dismiss the previous indictments.More >>
Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said the office is in the process of again presenting the cases to the grand jury, and will dismiss the previous indictments.More >>
On Friday, attorney Aaron Bentley, who represents Thomas, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Louisville, alleging Louisville Metro Arson Squad investigators “coerced” a guilty plea out of Thomas by providing him alcohol and giving him access to pain pills.More >>
On Friday, attorney Aaron Bentley, who represents Thomas, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Louisville, alleging Louisville Metro Arson Squad investigators “coerced” a guilty plea out of Thomas by providing him alcohol and giving him access to pain pills.More >>
“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” County Attorney Mike O’Connell wrote about former officer Todd Shaw.More >>
Attorney Andrew Horne has asked a judge to order Monnik to provide the employees address, personnel file and pay attorney’s fees.More >>
Attorney Andrew Horne has asked a judge to order Monnik to provide the employees address, personnel file and pay attorney’s fees.More >>
In court records filed last week, attorney Andrew Horne argues that “within hours” of a woman claiming on Facebook that she was raped by Landan, managers Eric Snider and Christopher Maggio “joined in the takedown" and staged a coup in hopes of getting the bar.More >>
In court records filed last week, attorney Andrew Horne argues that “within hours” of a woman claiming on Facebook that she was raped by Landan, managers Eric Snider and Christopher Maggio “joined in the takedown" and staged a coup in hopes of getting the bar.More >>
Given the power of the weapon, Officer Jeff Emerich said if he didn’t open fire, he felt there was a "serious risk the suspect would kill a child" or other officers.More >>
Given the power of the weapon, Officer Jeff Emerich said if he didn’t open fire, he felt there was a "serious risk the suspect would kill a child" or other officers.More >>