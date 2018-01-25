2 Henry County, Kentucky high school students in custody for alleged threats

NEW CASTLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students were taken into custody in Henry County, Kentucky for allegedly making threats against the high school.

The Henry County Sheriff's department is investigating after the students were overheard Wednesday night making comments about possible violence. Law enforcement determined the comments did not fall under the definition of a "threat." But the students were taken into custody and then suspended.

Sheriff's deputies were placed outside Henry County High School Thursday morning as a precaution. But school was in session.

Henry County Public Schools Superintendent Terry Price sent a letter to parents on Thursday. It said, "I know parents may have wanted some early notification of this situation, but I will not send out information until I get the truth."

Price wrote that, "I urge parents not to put rumored information on social media. Social media and false or incomplete rumored information gets a community stirred up until the truth is known."

There is no further word on the nature of the threat or any further punishment.

Here is a copy of the letter sent home to parents:

