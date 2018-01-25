OSHA fines reduced for Jeffersonville plant after worker's death - WDRB 41 Louisville News

OSHA fines reduced for Jeffersonville plant after worker's death

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana auto parts plant is getting a $200,000 break after a worker's death.

In October, 44-year-old Melissa Stephens died after being pulled into a machine at the Autoneum plant in Jeffersonville.

OSHA fined Autoneum $224,000 for violations at its River Ridge plant. Those violations included findings that: 

  • Employees wore loose clothing and other items that could be drawn into machines. 
  • Machines had pulleys and belts that exposed employees to hazards.
  • Employees weren't properly trained to shut down machines in case of an emergency.

But OSHA recently reduced the fines to $14,000, after finding some of the violations either weren't valid or weren't as serious as originally believed.

Autoneum must fix the remaining safety issues by next month.

