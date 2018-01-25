3 burglary suspects arrested after rock thrown through door of Louisville business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three men were arrested early Wednesday after police say one of them threw a rock through the window of a Louisville business and went inside.

According to arrest reports, it happened just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday at a business in the 600 block of Locust Lane, near the interchange between I-65 and Eastern Parkway.

Louisville Metro Police say they were sent to the business after a burglar alarm had been activated at that location. When they arrived, they found that glass on the front door had been shattered and two rocks were inside -- one in the front doorway and one in the lobby area.

A witness told police he saw a man run out of the business and get into a newer model white vehicle, driven by another man.

Police say a short time later they saw a 2016 white Chevy Impala matching the description of the suspects' vehicle traveling southbound on Preston Highway, near Short Street. When officers stopped it, they say they found 20-year-old Jamal Tyreik was the driver, and 22-year-old Jaylin Ray and 18-year-old Kedar Thompson were passengers.

According to arrest reports, surveillance video showed that Ray was the man who threw the rock through the door and ran inside the business. Police say the video showed he was wearing a green jacket and a red bandanna at the time.

When police searched the Impala, they allegedly found two unique landscaping rocks similar to the ones found inside the business, as well as a red bandanna and electronics.

Police arrested the three men and charged them all with third-degree burglary. They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

