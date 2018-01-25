Volunteers and staff fan out over Louisville to assess the homel - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers and staff fan out over Louisville to assess the homeless population

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Homeless advocates in Louisville want to know how many people are living on the streets.

Volunteers and staff from several organizations spent Thursday morning visiting homeless camps throughout the city.

The goal was to count and figure out the demographics of people sleeping outdoors in Metro Louisville.

Homeless Count 2018's Jennifer Westerman says volunteers in their group encourage the homeless to move indoors.

"Most of our homeless that are out in the winter like this -- they're pretty familiar with the resources where to go. Most of the people who sleep outside, it's by choice," Westerman said. 

People living in shelters were also counted to create a one-night count of the homeless population. The street count number will be available Friday.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.