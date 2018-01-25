Former Indiana restaurant manager arrested for corrupt business - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Indiana restaurant manager arrested for corrupt business practices

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana restaurant manager is now behind bars.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office charged 58-year-old David Lawrence with corrupt business practices.

The Louisville man was a former manager for Rails Craft Brew and Eatery Restaurant in Seymour and Clarksville.

Many people believed he owned the business, but he did not. 

Three months ago, he suddenly closed Rails' Clarksville location leaving workers out thousands of dollars.

Lawrence was arrested this week and charged with writing bad checks to employees at the Seymour Rails and bouncing child support payments to the state of Indiana.

Today on WDRB News @ 4 p.m., Gil Corsey investigates where all the money was going. 

