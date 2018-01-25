Former Indiana restaurant manager arrested for corrupt business practices

Indianapolis radio show host Dan Dakich said that Louisville's appeal of NCAA sanctions against the school's basketball program.

Indianapolis radio show host Dan Dakich said that Louisville's appeal of NCAA sanctions against the school's basketball program.

Louisville calls Indianapolis radio show report that NCAA appeal has been denied 'pure speculation'

Louisville calls Indianapolis radio show report that NCAA appeal has been denied 'pure speculation'

Police say clues found inside the suspects' vehicle led to their arrest.

Police say clues found inside the suspects' vehicle led to their arrest.

3 burglary suspects arrested after rock thrown through door of Louisville business

3 burglary suspects arrested after rock thrown through door of Louisville business

Police say his name was on the packages -- and he was there to pick them up.

Police say his name was on the packages -- and he was there to pick them up.

POLICE: 4 pounds of marijuana delivered to clubhouse at south Louisville apartment complex

POLICE: 4 pounds of marijuana delivered to clubhouse at south Louisville apartment complex

Louisville held Miami to 37 percent shooting from the field and led with less than a minute to play in both regulation and overtime, but crucial mistakes and big plays by the Hurricanes led to a 78-75 Miami win in overtime.

Louisville held Miami to 37 percent shooting from the field and led with less than a minute to play in both regulation and overtime, but crucial mistakes and big plays by the Hurricanes led to a 78-75 Miami win in overtime.

Louisville interim coach David Padgett a bit dismayed late in the second half of Louisville's overtime loss at Miami. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville interim coach David Padgett a bit dismayed late in the second half of Louisville's overtime loss at Miami. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

This season the flu is now being called an “epidemic,” and health officials say it’s spreading in different ways this year.

This season the flu is now being called an “epidemic,” and health officials say it’s spreading in different ways this year.

Health officials confirm 8 deaths in Metro Louisville due to flu

Health officials confirm 8 deaths in Metro Louisville due to flu

Police say he thought he was about to meet a woman in a hotel room for sex -- but instead, he was greeted by the barrel of a gun.

Police say he thought he was about to meet a woman in a hotel room for sex -- but instead, he was greeted by the barrel of a gun.

POLICE: Arranged sexual encounter in Elizabethtown turns into armed robbery

POLICE: Arranged sexual encounter in Elizabethtown turns into armed robbery

The letter sent home to parents on Thursday morning to let them know why police were at the school.

The letter sent home to parents on Thursday morning to let them know why police were at the school.

2 Henry County, Kentucky, high school students in custody for alleged threats

2 Henry County, Kentucky, high school students in custody for alleged threats

Katina Powell, the author behind "Breaking Cardinal Rules," the book that could lead to the vacation of Louisville's 2013 national championship, was cited by LMPD for stealing from Walmart on Wednesday.

Katina Powell, the author behind "Breaking Cardinal Rules," the book that could lead to the vacation of Louisville's 2013 national championship, was cited by LMPD for stealing from Walmart on Wednesday.

Katina Powell cited for stealing toothbrush from Walmart in Louisville

Katina Powell cited for stealing toothbrush from Walmart in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana restaurant manager is now behind bars.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office charged 58-year-old David Lawrence with corrupt business practices.

The Louisville man was a former manager for Rails Craft Brew and Eatery Restaurant in Seymour and Clarksville.

Many people believed he owned the business, but he did not.

Three months ago, he suddenly closed Rails' Clarksville location leaving workers out thousands of dollars.

Lawrence was arrested this week and charged with writing bad checks to employees at the Seymour Rails and bouncing child support payments to the state of Indiana.

Today on WDRB News @ 4 p.m., Gil Corsey investigates where all the money was going.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.