2 of 4 teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to be tried as adults

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two of the four teens charged with killing a man in the Highlands will be tried as adults.

30-year-old Jason Spencer was walking on Everett Avenue with his wife on November 3, 2017. That's when he exchanged gunfire with at least one of four teens who allegedly tried to rob them near Cherokee Triangle. Spencer died at the scene.

Louisville Metro Police eventually arrested one male suspect that was 13 years old and three suspects that were 15 years old at the time.

Two of them, Trayvon Curry and Thaddeus Thomas, will be tried as adults. Both are now 16.

Both face several charges, including murder and robbery.

