2 of 4 teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 of 4 teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle to be tried as adults

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two of the four teens charged with killing a man in the Highlands will be tried as adults.

30-year-old Jason Spencer was walking on Everett Avenue with his wife on November 3, 2017. That's when he exchanged gunfire with at least one of four teens who allegedly tried to rob them near Cherokee Triangle. Spencer died at the scene. 

Louisville Metro Police eventually arrested one male suspect that was 13 years old and three suspects that were 15 years old at the time.

Two of them, Trayvon Curry and Thaddeus Thomas, will be tried as adults. Both are now 16.

Both face several charges, including murder and robbery.

Related stories: 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.